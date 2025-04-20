Previous
Next
Quirkle by kametty
Photo 1415

Quirkle

I have been away, and now have a lot of catching up to do with my April 'game' month and of course this month. This game is for up to four players only so only gets played when one of our family is unable to attend a game night.
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
387% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I have this and my grandkids love playing it
May 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact