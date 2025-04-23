Sign up
Photo 1418
ticket to ride
Still catching up with my April games collection. We played these games a lot a few years ago, but other newer games have taken their place now, so they sit on a shelf looking a little sorry for themselves!
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1504
photos
48
followers
21
following
390% complete
View this month »
1417
1418
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
10th April 2025 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2025
