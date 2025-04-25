Previous
6 Nimmt by kametty
Photo 1420

6 Nimmt

Another great card game that can be played with 5 or more players. It is quite different than your normal trick taking games that has an element of strategy and pure luck.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
