Blokus by kametty
Photo 1421

Blokus

I bought this game some years ago after having played an on line version. Its a bit like tetris where you have to fit blocks together to get all your pieces across the board. Not played it for ages as I was the only one who liked playing it!
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
390% complete

View this month »

