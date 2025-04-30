Previous
Frustration by kametty
Photo 1425

Frustration

Remember this one? I use to hate the sound of the click when you pressed the centre dome. I also cannot believe it didn't break either!
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
Dave ace
This was called Trouble.
May 8th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Oh the noise of the clicking dice!!
May 8th, 2025  
