Photo 1425
Frustration
Remember this one? I use to hate the sound of the click when you pressed the centre dome. I also cannot believe it didn't break either!
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
2
1
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1513
photos
48
followers
21
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
9th April 2025 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2025
Dave
ace
This was called Trouble.
May 8th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Oh the noise of the clicking dice!!
May 8th, 2025
