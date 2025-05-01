Previous
Next
Cherry blossom 2 by kametty
Photo 1422

Cherry blossom 2

Whilst on our short holiday to Sweden I spent quite some time trying to capture close ups of the cherry blossom - very difficult mainly due to the cold brisk wind.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
390% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact