Previous
Photo 1419
Kindling
One of the jobs we have to do when we go visit our cabin in the woods is to top up the kindling box. Although spring had arrived in Sweden for our visit...the nights were still chilly enough to warrant a fire!
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
3rd May 2025 8:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wood
