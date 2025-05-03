Previous
Kindling by kametty
Photo 1419

Kindling

One of the jobs we have to do when we go visit our cabin in the woods is to top up the kindling box. Although spring had arrived in Sweden for our visit...the nights were still chilly enough to warrant a fire!
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details

