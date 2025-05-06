Previous
Next
Alium by kametty
Photo 1427

Alium

It is amazing how much the garden had changed in the two weeks we were away. My alliums are coming into flower and the weeds had run amok!
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
391% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
May 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact