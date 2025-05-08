Previous
Wrong flower by kametty
Wrong flower

Had to laugh when I saw this Welsh poppy about to flower in the middle of one of my hosta plants. The poppies appear at various random places throughout the garden and I let them do their own 'thing'.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Kathryn M

That’s one determined poppy.
May 9th, 2025  
