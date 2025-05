morning stroll

I have not done any real exercise for nearly two weeks other than a bit of gardening now and then (so lazy!) This morning I decided that before it got too hot I would take a short circular walk near to home where I could get some shade and take some photo's. I kept it short as I realised I hadn't my phone with me and I had taken a different route than I had told hubby....at my age you have to be aware of 'medical' issues and 'what if' situations!