Previous
fluffy by kametty
Photo 1437

fluffy

@kali66 for my get pushed challenge suggested I dust off something in my photography kit - and funnily enough I had already thought it was about time I did more with my 70 - 300 zoom lens. I have not found it easy to use - so therefore don't use it. My results are mixed, often out of focus, and so now is a good opportunity to experiment more with it. This shot was taken looking over a pond to the old bullrushes in the distance. The initial shot was uninspiring but In cropping what was uninteresting I was surprised at the detail the lens captured over that distance being hand held too. Hmm....perhaps I do need to practice more with this lens....
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
393% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact