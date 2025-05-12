@kali66 for my get pushed challenge suggested I dust off something in my photography kit - and funnily enough I had already thought it was about time I did more with my 70 - 300 zoom lens. I have not found it easy to use - so therefore don't use it. My results are mixed, often out of focus, and so now is a good opportunity to experiment more with it. This shot was taken looking over a pond to the old bullrushes in the distance. The initial shot was uninspiring but In cropping what was uninteresting I was surprised at the detail the lens captured over that distance being hand held too. Hmm....perhaps I do need to practice more with this lens....