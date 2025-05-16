Previous
Yellow flag iris by kametty
Yellow flag iris

Seen on my early morning walk. I don't particularly like this colour of yellow, but they did give a pop of colour by one of the local ponds and thus caught my eye.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Kathryn M

@kametty
