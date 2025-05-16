Sign up
Previous
Photo 1441
Yellow flag iris
Seen on my early morning walk. I don't particularly like this colour of yellow, but they did give a pop of colour by one of the local ponds and thus caught my eye.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1527
photos
48
followers
21
following
394% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
16th May 2025 8:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iris
