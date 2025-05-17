Sign up
Previous
Photo 1442
Bath time
You have to be quick with the camera...was in the kitchen making a brew when I spotted the blue tit, by the time I had set up through the window with my zoom lens a female black cap had joined in!
17th May 2025
17th May 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1529
photos
48
followers
21
following
395% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
17th May 2025 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ndaod
