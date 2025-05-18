Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1443
Blue iris
I love the colour and form of these iris, but they have such a short flowering period....a week or two, three if I am lucky, and the display is all over!
18th May 2025
18th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1530
photos
48
followers
21
following
395% complete
View this month »
1436
1437
1438
1439
1440
1441
1442
1443
Latest from all albums
85
86
1439
1440
87
1441
1442
1443
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
18th May 2025 8:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iris
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close