summer grasses by kametty
Photo 1445

summer grasses

Early morning walk (lots of doggy walkers) and then a cooling off at home playing around post processing!
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Susan Wakely
Lovely light on the grasses.
May 20th, 2025  
