abstract reflections by kametty
Photo 1448

abstract reflections

Very early walk along the canal this morning with plenty of opportunity to grab shots of various swans along its length. I was more interested in the patterns in the water this morning rather than the swans themselves.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
