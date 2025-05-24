Sign up
Previous
Photo 1449
nearly ready
The adult nuthatches must be exhausted by now. The chicks are nearly ready to leave the nest box by the looks of things.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
2
2
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby.
1540
photos
49
followers
21
following
396% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
Great shot!!
May 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely to see.
May 24th, 2025
