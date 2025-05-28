Previous
busy bee by kametty
busy bee

I used to have more than one of this plant, but now this is the sole survivor which is a shame as the bees love it.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Kathryn M

Kathy A ace
It’s a lovely shape
May 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful busy bee.
May 28th, 2025  
