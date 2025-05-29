Previous
wet robbin by kametty
Photo 1454

wet robbin

I love to see the birds come for a bath and this robin didn't seem to mind having its photo taken.
29th May 2025

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous bath time shot.
May 29th, 2025  
