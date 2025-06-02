Previous
frilly by kametty
Photo 1458

frilly

I have about six different ferns growing in my shady border and this one is unusual in that the ends of the fronds produce these extra frilly bits. Its called Dryopteris affinis 'Cristata'.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

