Previous
Photo 1459
jam
Why might you ask, did I photograph this abandoned jar of jam on a seat in a busy college campus area? No idea was my answer, but I kept wondering who would have left what looked like an unopened jar of jam on a bench?
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
3rd June 2025 10:31am
