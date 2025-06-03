Previous
jam by kametty
Photo 1459

jam

Why might you ask, did I photograph this abandoned jar of jam on a seat in a busy college campus area? No idea was my answer, but I kept wondering who would have left what looked like an unopened jar of jam on a bench?
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
399% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact