Photo 1461
white orchid
This orchid has been flowering for months in my bathroom without any real attention....but I thought I might take some shots to have a play for the artist challenge. This is as is....with just a crop...the playing around comes later!
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
5th June 2025 8:27am
Tags
orchid
Dave
ace
Lovely flowers and composition
June 5th, 2025
