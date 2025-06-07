Previous
Rain gauge by kametty
Photo 1463

Rain gauge

We have had a lot of rain since last night....the pond is over flowing and the lawn somewhat soggy. Great after last months dry spell.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
400% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact