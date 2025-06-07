Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1463
Rain gauge
We have had a lot of rain since last night....the pond is over flowing and the lawn somewhat soggy. Great after last months dry spell.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1561
photos
49
followers
20
following
400% complete
View this month »
1456
1457
1458
1459
1460
1461
1462
1463
Latest from all albums
1459
96
1460
97
1461
1462
98
1463
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
7th June 2025 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close