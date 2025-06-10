Sign up
Photo 1466
PNE camera
Doesn't matter where you go these days, you are aware of being spied upon! I wonder what they thought of me taking a picture of them looking at me!
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
1
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby.
Tags
camera
Susan Wakely
ace
The good thing about these cameras is when I forget where I have been someone else is bound to know.
June 10th, 2025
