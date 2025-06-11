Previous
astrantia by kametty
astrantia

Not much time or inclination to do much photography today, so a quick few snaps and playing around post to get this one.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Kathryn M

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely in that slightly sepia mono
June 11th, 2025  
