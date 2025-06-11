Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1467
astrantia
Not much time or inclination to do much photography today, so a quick few snaps and playing around post to get this one.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1566
photos
49
followers
20
following
401% complete
View this month »
1460
1461
1462
1463
1464
1465
1466
1467
Latest from all albums
1462
98
1463
1464
1465
1466
99
1467
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
11th June 2025 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lovely in that slightly sepia mono
June 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close