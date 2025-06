abandoned

Went for a walk this morning and saw a little truck by the path and a bit further on the mini motorbike propped by a tree. A man then appeared out of the ditch...mystery solved. He was a volunteer keeping the paths and undergrowth tidy. He had found the bike in the deep ditch....he had no idea why it was there, but thought he would remove it and see if any one knew who it might belong to. Most probably stolen was my immediate thought, then dumped perhaps when they needed to get rid of it.