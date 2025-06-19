Previous
canal bridge by kametty
Photo 1475

canal bridge

When I go out for my photo walks near to home, this bridge is one I like to cross as the garden where the canal boat is moored is just wonderful. Looking very green everywhere today.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
404% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Martyn Drage ace
That's a lovely scene
June 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact