Previous
pale blue by kametty
Photo 1478

pale blue

This hydrangea has been in a pot for years, and every year I say it should be planted in the ground, but I still haven't found a spot for it....
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
404% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact