white fox glove by kametty
Photo 1479

white fox glove

Many years ago I had some white foxgloves in the garden, but the seeds and subsequent seedlings all seemed to revert back to the normal pink. I just let the foxgloves do their own thing so imagine my surprise when this year a white one appeared!
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Kathryn M

@kametty
