Photo 1479
white fox glove
Many years ago I had some white foxgloves in the garden, but the seeds and subsequent seedlings all seemed to revert back to the normal pink. I just let the foxgloves do their own thing so imagine my surprise when this year a white one appeared!
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
23rd June 2025 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
