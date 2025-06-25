Sign up
Previous
Photo 1481
old drum
This is all that remains of my old washing machine. Hubby took it apart, recycled the various bits and pieces of it at the scrap metal dealer, but kept the inner and outer drum as he wants to 'do' something with them...no idea what!
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
0
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
25th June 2025 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
metal
