sewing project

I've spent most of the day on and off adapting this pattern to make myself an 'oversized' casual shirt. I had dismissed all my blouse patterns and as hubby still had a version of this shirt I had made in the 1980's ( it was in a Christmas pattern fabric so gets brought out occasionally!) I tried it on, worked out where to reduce it in places....and this afternoon cut out the pieces. I've begun sewing it together so hope to finish it tomorrow all being well.