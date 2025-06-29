Previous
capped by kametty
Photo 1485

capped

A quick early morning walk to avoid todays expected heat later. After all the rain we have had everything is looking very green!
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
406% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact