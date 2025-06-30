My oversized shirt

I finally finished my shirt. I love it. It hangs beautifully, feels cool (linen mix) and I am really glad I added the contrasting cotton fabric for the collar stand, sleeve facings and the buttons. I did have a major problem with my (very expensive) sewing machine that decided it would develop a fault and not sew out the special stitch embellishments I wanted or the button holes. I had to revert to using one of my older machines for the button holes ....however they did stitch out effortlessly and perfect!