Previous
Photo 1487
Sepia tones
For my get pushed challenge I was asked to do a cat portrait in sepia tones (or pop art - might try that later). Oskar once again obliged by posing for me.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
2
1
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1590
photos
49
followers
20
following
407% complete
1480
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
1st July 2025 5:53am
Privacy
Public
Tags
kathrynmgpc
,
get-pushed-674
Kathryn M
ace
Here we go Liz
@spanishliz
my first try of the get pushed challenge you gave me.
July 1st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
July 1st, 2025
