Sepia tones by kametty
Sepia tones

For my get pushed challenge I was asked to do a cat portrait in sepia tones (or pop art - might try that later). Oskar once again obliged by posing for me.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Kathryn M

Kathryn M ace
Here we go Liz @spanishliz my first try of the get pushed challenge you gave me.
July 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
July 1st, 2025  
