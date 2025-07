delicate

I was given a couple of seedling plants of this Dierama (Angel's fishing rods) or sometimes called Wand flower. This is the first time they have flowered. I may not have them in the right spot according to some sources as they like full sun in a warm and sheltered spot....at the moment they are by my pond and don't get full sun until mid afternoon! I do love them though as they stand above some geraniums and really show off their dancing as they move in the breeze.