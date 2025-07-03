Sign up
Photo 1489
EOTB-167
I know the next round of eye of the beholder is not up and running yet....but I saw this (hubby had taken apart our old washing machine) and just had to take a snap of it lol.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1593
photos
48
followers
20
following
407% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
3rd July 2025 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eotb-166
