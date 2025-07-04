Previous
And here lies the problem.....one winker not working on our motorhome.....fix that, then something else not working....its like a catch 22 that has kept hubby occupied for days!
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Kathryn M

Kathy A ace
You are lucky to have such a handy hubby
July 4th, 2025  
