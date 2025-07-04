Sign up
Photo 1490
Wiring
And here lies the problem.....one winker not working on our motorhome.....fix that, then something else not working....its like a catch 22 that has kept hubby occupied for days!
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1595
photos
48
followers
20
following
3
1
365
X-T30
4th July 2025 11:34am
Public
hands
Kathy A
ace
You are lucky to have such a handy hubby
July 4th, 2025
