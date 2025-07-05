Previous
with a twist by kametty
Photo 1491

with a twist

I have never grown ornamental gourds before, but I have become fascinated by the tendrils this one is producing to cling onto the wires....it needs to with the strong gusty winds we are experiencing at the moment!
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
408% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
The tendrils are gripping hold tight.
July 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact