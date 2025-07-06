Previous
Robin by kametty
Robin

Forced myself to go for a photo walk this morning and met plenty of doggy walkers - this little robin however caught my eye and it sat for quite a while appearing to watch me set up my camera for the shot.
Kathryn M

Kathy A ace
Great shot, cute little bird
July 6th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Fluffy and gorgeous
July 6th, 2025  
