Photo 1492
Robin
Forced myself to go for a photo walk this morning and met plenty of doggy walkers - this little robin however caught my eye and it sat for quite a while appearing to watch me set up my camera for the shot.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
365
X-T30
6th July 2025 9:01am
Tags
robin
Kathy A
ace
Great shot, cute little bird
July 6th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Fluffy and gorgeous
July 6th, 2025
