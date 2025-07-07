Previous
Harvesting by kametty
Harvesting

We only have 4 very small/short raised beds for our veggies, but they are quite productive. These are 2nd earlies, but for the life of me I cannot remember the variety!
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
Susan Wakely ace
Who worries about the variety so long as they taste good.
July 7th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Kathryn they're spuds!!! Hope that helps? 😃
July 7th, 2025  
