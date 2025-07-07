Sign up
Previous
Photo 1493
Harvesting
We only have 4 very small/short raised beds for our veggies, but they are quite productive. These are 2nd earlies, but for the life of me I cannot remember the variety!
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
2
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1599
photos
47
followers
20
following
409% complete
View this month »
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
1492
1493
Latest from all albums
105
1488
1489
106
1490
1491
1492
1493
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
7th July 2025 9:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
potatoes
Susan Wakely
ace
Who worries about the variety so long as they taste good.
July 7th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Kathryn they're spuds!!! Hope that helps? 😃
July 7th, 2025
