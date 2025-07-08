Sign up
Photo 1494
pair of bugs
No idea what these bugs are (friend or foe) but my astrantia plants are full of them....all coupled up and browsing through the heads of the flowers along with an assortment of iridescent small flies that I just couldn't seem to capture in a shot.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
1
1
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1600
photos
47
followers
20
following
409% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
8th July 2025 12:50pm
Tags
bugs
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of flowers and beetles. My photo identification shows that they are Soldier Beetles and known in England as the hogweed bonking beetle. 🤣
July 8th, 2025
