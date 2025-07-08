Previous
pair of bugs by kametty
pair of bugs

No idea what these bugs are (friend or foe) but my astrantia plants are full of them....all coupled up and browsing through the heads of the flowers along with an assortment of iridescent small flies that I just couldn't seem to capture in a shot.
Kathryn M

Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of flowers and beetles. My photo identification shows that they are Soldier Beetles and known in England as the hogweed bonking beetle. 🤣
July 8th, 2025  
