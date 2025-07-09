Previous
Wild plums

This gadget for stoning plums is worth its weight in gold, and also worth the wait of a week as it was coming from Germany (the only place I found one for sale!) It cuts the plums into four and ejects the stone. Brilliant. The plums are from a tree that is wild at the bottom of our garden in the boundary hedge. In previous years I have used a few but this year as we could see it was going to be a bumper crop I knew I would need a helping hand. So now onto making some plum jam which will be a first for me. The plums are quite sweet and taste almost like peaches so I hope they will make good jam.
