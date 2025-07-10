Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1496
Little fly
Lots of these small iridescent flies on my astrantia.
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1603
photos
47
followers
20
following
410% complete
View this month »
1490
1491
1492
1493
1494
1495
1496
1497
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
10th July 2025 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fly
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close