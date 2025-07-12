Previous
Long walk by kametty
Long walk

Catching up after my 3 weeks away without a computer and the internet! We had a 7 hour drive along very busy UK motorways before arriving at our hotel. It was a long walk to our room at the end of this corridor for our overnight stay.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
