when in Rome

Day three of our get away. It is a long drive from the UK to Sweden where we have a cabin in the woods. As family (now extended) were staying with us this year, we made a quick stop at the Malmo IKEA to pick up some new mattresses for the bunk beds hubby had made on a previous visit. Good job they roll them up and we had space in the car! In and out of the store in 35 minutes must be a record...but will still had a four hour drive ahead of us and time was getting on.