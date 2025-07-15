wheelbarrow

Previous
Arrived at our cabin in the woods and the first task for hubby is get out the mower, and for me, its make a start on the weeding of my hosta borders. I am sure this fern wasn't here last year!
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Kathryn M

Dorothy ace
Hope you didn’t get rid of the fern, it’s very pretty!
August 5th, 2025  
