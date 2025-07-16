Previous
snail by kametty
Photo 1502

snail

It was rather damp for our first day at the cabin and also rather humid. Thunderstorms were also expected .....just the perfect weather for the rather large snails that seemed to be everywhere.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Kathryn M

Kathy A ace
Fabulous detail!
August 6th, 2025  
