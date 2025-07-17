Previous
Next
Wellies by kametty
Photo 1503

Wellies

When in Sweden you can expect ticks...so I always wear wellies when gardening. However I still managed to pick up 3 this time on various parts of my anatomy!
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
412% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact