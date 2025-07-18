Previous
lichen on branch by kametty
Photo 1504

lichen on branch

I just love looking at the lichen on the branches but forgot to get some macro shots.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
412% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Great shot. Wonderful focus and bokeh
August 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact