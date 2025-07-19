Previous
Next
Pearl bordered fritillary by kametty
Photo 1505

Pearl bordered fritillary

Plenty of butterflies around our cabin in the woods. I hope I have got the name right for this one.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
413% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact